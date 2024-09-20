A 53-year-old man has died after he was struck by a lorry in Birmingham.

Police were called to the Pershore Road at its junction with Watford Road, shortly before 4.45pm yesterday (Thursday 19 September).

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

The driver is helping with police enquiries and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Rich Evans, from our Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is a tragedy and our thoughts are with the family of the man who sadly died.

“We’re in the early stages of our investigation and we would appeal for witnesses or for anyone with dashcam footage to please contact us.”