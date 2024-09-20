Road closures are in place following a serious collision on the A453 near Nottingham Trent University’s Clifton campus.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, which took place around 1.45am today (20 September).

At least one person involved sustained injuries that are currently believed to be life-threatening.

Closures on the A453 have been put in place between Green Lane and Farnborough Road.

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area, with closures predicted to remain in place for some time.

HGV drivers in particular are asked to use alternative routes, so as to avoid causing significant traffic disruption.

Chief Inspector Neil Humprhis, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Emergency services will remain at the scene for some time while we investigate this collision.

“I’d like to thank people for their patience as we continue to respond to this ongoing incident.

“Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 32 of 20 September 2024.”

