Splendour Festival is returning to Nottinghamshire’s Wollaton Park in the summer of 2025.

The event will take place on July 19th and 20th, with over 30,000 fans expected to attend.

The festival, known for featuring a variety of musical acts, has hosted artists like N

oel Gallagher, Sugababes, and Craig David in previous years.

Super Early Bird tickets will go on pre-sale on Friday, September 27th.

Local resident and actor Vicky McClure said: “Splendour is back! It’s that happy time in the Nottingham calendar we all get together, sing, dance in the best park on earth! Can’t wait!!”

East Midlands Mayor Claire Ward also welcomed the news, saying: “Splendour not only brings incredible live music and entertainment to the beautiful grounds of Wollaton Hall & Deer Park, but also showcases the creativity and vibrancy of our community.”

Mark Del of Nusic highlighted the festival’s support for local artists, saying: “Every year Splendour gives Nottingham artists the chance to play the biggest stage of their career to date. No spin. No debate. That simple.”