A train seat that can be converted into a lie-flat bed has been revealed at a Derby factory in a bid to transform rail travel.A prototype was shown by train manufacturer Alstom on Thursday (19 September).The UK’s two overnight sleeper train services connect London with Scotland and the South West.They both feature a combination of private cabins beds – which are sold at a premium price – and regular train seats, which many passengers select to save money but find difficult to sleep on.Future Travel Studio said DreamSuite had been created as a “middle-ground option”.It claimed this could offer 60% more capacity than sleeper cabins – meaning savings could be passed on to passengers – and be more comfortable than conventional seating.

Dreamsuite visualisation Credit: Dreamsuite

The seat can be converted from an upright position to a flat bed with a length of six feet and two inches using a mechanical system.It features a privacy screen – enabling flexibility for solo travellers and couples – and space to hang clothes and store bags.It has been designed to meet UK rail safety standards, and could be fitted to existing carriages.Designer Nik Lusardi, whose previous roles include creating Virgin Atlantic’s first-class seats between 2004 and 2016, said: “What we’ve been trying to do is democratise this kind of product on rails.“We want to make this attainable for everybody, not just business passengers and people who’ve got deep pockets.”He said DreamSuite was a “game change” as his experience of UK trains was that the seats are “all a bit hard, they get uncomfortable after about half-an-hour”.He added: “We are very passionate about sustainability.“We think there’s a bit of a tsunami coming around this kind of product.“People are gravitating more towards train. This product makes train travel a more compelling argument.”Alstom managing director for the UK and Ireland Nick Crossfield said: “By integrating advanced, flexible seating options into existing rolling stock, we’re helping to unlock new opportunities for both daytime and night-time rail services while supporting the industry’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions.“DreamSuite truly is a game-changer.”