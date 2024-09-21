A second man has been charged with murder after a house fire in Wolverhampton that killed a 26-year-old and seriously injured others.

Daniel Tatters, 25, from Basford, Stoke-on-Trent, has been charged with murder, four charges of attempted murder and a charge of arson with intent to endanger life.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today (Saturday 21 September) for a first hearing.

It comes after a 36-year-old man was charged earlier this month with murder, four charges of attempted murder and a charged of arson with intent to endanger life.

The fire took place on Plascom Road, East Park in the early hours of Tuesday 25th June.

Akashdeep Singh, 26, was rushed to hospital but died from his injuries. Others in the household were also seriously injured.

Crimestoppers are offering a £20,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in the incident and West Midlands Police are still appealing for information.

