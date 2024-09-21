Solihull Moors Women have condemned the club for 'neglect, broken promises and a lack of respect'.

A statement released on behalf of the players claimed that the club was not providing them with proper kit, equipment, transportation for away games and a guaranteed pitch.

Player Alex Liddiard posted the statement on twitter, which has been reshared by coaching staff.

In it, it said the club forfeited games due to not securing a pitch, which saw them removed from the League Cup and League Plate competitions. The club also wanted to charge players £2600 to allow the Women's team access to the men's pitch.

The players, who compete in the Midlands Division One of the Women's National League, also said that the lack of exposure for the women's team has left them feeling "overlooked and undervalued".

The statement also said: "We cannot help but ask, would the men's team ever be placed in this position?".

The manger of the women's team, Tom Blaymires, also issued a statement on social media, stating: "Its 2024 and we are still hitting the same barriers the women's game did over 20 years ago!".

In response, Solihull Moors have said:

"Following a post on social media yesterday evening, it is appropriate to make a statement on behalf of the Solihull Moors Foundation.

"We are very proud of the work we do with all of our girls and women's teams, our Downs Syndrome team, our men’s Walking Football programme, those in Football and Education.

"We spend countless hours each week striving to provide the best possible environment for every single player, regardless of ability, regardless of gender, regardless of aspiration.

"We are very proud of how we have developed football for girls and women, and we are committed to encouraging female participation from grassroots through to elite.

"However the allegations made on social media clearly do not align with the ethos of the Foundation and we take those issues seriously and will address them.

"We have subsequently been in direct contact with the players and invited them in to talk to us, and to senior management at the football club, this week to try and find genuine solutions.

"We will continue to support the expectations of all of our female players and our commitment to girls and women’s football at all levels, whether participation or development remains as strong as ever – we are proud that over 150 female players play for the Foundation teams each week and our support for the senior women’s game will continue to be a big part of what we do."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…