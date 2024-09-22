A pub in Droitwich Spa has made history on Saturday by serving up what could be the longest Bratwurst ever made in the UK.

The Castle pub cooked a 12.12 metre bratwurst complete with crispy onions, mustard, and curry ketchup to represent the 1,212 kilometres (753 miles) between the pub and Munich- the home of Oktoberfest.

The bratwurst was made with an authentic German recipe and was served up to hundreds of pub-goers who also enjoyed Oktoberfest games a live Oompah band.

Rebecca Hall, General Manager at The Castle said: "Droitwich Spa is a long way from Munich, so we wanted to give our customers a taste of Oktoberfest in their local pub - and make history with the longest bratwurst in the Midlands".

The bratwurst was served up with plenty of beer. Credit: Greene King/Brazil

Marc Razzell, who supplies the sausage for the pub said he was "keen to take on this challenge".

"We've been making bratwursts for decades using a recipe that's been handed down from generation to generation in Germany- it's as traditional as you can get. It's exciting to know that there will be enough of this authentic bratwurst for everyone to try, alongside other Oktoberfest staples".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…