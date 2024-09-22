A new record? Droitwich pub cooks up 12.12 metre bratwurst for Oktoberfest
A pub in Droitwich Spa has made history on Saturday by serving up what could be the longest Bratwurst ever made in the UK.
The Castle pub cooked a 12.12 metre bratwurst complete with crispy onions, mustard, and curry ketchup to represent the 1,212 kilometres (753 miles) between the pub and Munich- the home of Oktoberfest.
The bratwurst was made with an authentic German recipe and was served up to hundreds of pub-goers who also enjoyed Oktoberfest games a live Oompah band.
Rebecca Hall, General Manager at The Castle said: "Droitwich Spa is a long way from Munich, so we wanted to give our customers a taste of Oktoberfest in their local pub - and make history with the longest bratwurst in the Midlands".
Marc Razzell, who supplies the sausage for the pub said he was "keen to take on this challenge".
"We've been making bratwursts for decades using a recipe that's been handed down from generation to generation in Germany- it's as traditional as you can get. It's exciting to know that there will be enough of this authentic bratwurst for everyone to try, alongside other Oktoberfest staples".
