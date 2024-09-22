Schools across Birmingham are set to be affected by industrial action on Monday 23 September.

Support workers in 35 schools have said they will down tools over disputes over equal pay.

It is thought that as many as 1,500 workers will join the action, including teaching assistants, catering staff and grounds maintenance staff.

There is expected to be a strike rally in Victoria Square in Birmingham City Centre midday on Monday 23 September.

The strike comes as Birmingham City Council bosses have been slammed for delays in settling equal pay claims lodged by women workers at the authority, according to the GMB Union.

Alice Reynolds, GMB Organiser, said: "These workers have been pushed to the brink. Workers across the city are feeling the pinch, unable to pay their bills, rents and mortgages.

"Meanwhile Birmingham City Council continue to drag their heels on paying them the money they're owed. This strike will have a huge impact on local schools; partial or full closures could be on the horizon. We need to see progress on settling our members' claims from council bosses, and soon."

What schools are impacted?

Arden Primary School

Beeches Junior School

Benson Community School

Boldmere Infants & Nursery School

Bordesley Green East Nursery School

Bordesley Green Primary School

Chad Vale Primary School

Cherry Orchard Primary School

Chilcote Primary School

Clifton Primary School

Colmore Infant & Nursery School

Colmore Junior School

Elms Farm Primary School

Forestdale Primary School

George Dixon Primary School

Gunter Primary School

Harborne Primary School

Hodge Hill Girls School

Jakeman Nursery School

James Watt Primary

Kings Heath Primary School

Lozells Junior & Infant School

Marsh Hill Nursery

Minworth J & I School

Nelson Mandela School

Newtown Nursery School

Redhill Primary School

St. Benedicts Infants

St. James C E Primary School Handsworth

Stanville Primary School

Wheelers Lane Primary

Worlds End Junior School

Yardley Primary School

Yardley Wood Community Primary School

