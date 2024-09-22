Will I be affected by school strikes? Full list of schools hit by industrial action in Birmingham
Schools across Birmingham are set to be affected by industrial action on Monday 23 September.
Support workers in 35 schools have said they will down tools over disputes over equal pay.
It is thought that as many as 1,500 workers will join the action, including teaching assistants, catering staff and grounds maintenance staff.
There is expected to be a strike rally in Victoria Square in Birmingham City Centre midday on Monday 23 September.
The strike comes as Birmingham City Council bosses have been slammed for delays in settling equal pay claims lodged by women workers at the authority, according to the GMB Union.
Alice Reynolds, GMB Organiser, said: "These workers have been pushed to the brink. Workers across the city are feeling the pinch, unable to pay their bills, rents and mortgages.
"Meanwhile Birmingham City Council continue to drag their heels on paying them the money they're owed. This strike will have a huge impact on local schools; partial or full closures could be on the horizon. We need to see progress on settling our members' claims from council bosses, and soon."
What schools are impacted?
Arden Primary School
Beeches Junior School
Benson Community School
Boldmere Infants & Nursery School
Bordesley Green East Nursery School
Bordesley Green Primary School
Chad Vale Primary School
Cherry Orchard Primary School
Chilcote Primary School
Clifton Primary School
Colmore Infant & Nursery School
Colmore Junior School
Elms Farm Primary School
Forestdale Primary School
George Dixon Primary School
Gunter Primary School
Harborne Primary School
Hodge Hill Girls School
Jakeman Nursery School
James Watt Primary
Kings Heath Primary School
Lozells Junior & Infant School
Marsh Hill Nursery
Minworth J & I School
Nelson Mandela School
Newtown Nursery School
Redhill Primary School
St. Benedicts Infants
St. James C E Primary School Handsworth
Stanville Primary School
Wheelers Lane Primary
Worlds End Junior School
Yardley Primary School
Yardley Wood Community Primary School
