Will I be affected by school strikes? Full list of schools hit by industrial action in Birmingham

220924 Schoool strikes Brum
Strikes from previous education protests in Birmingham last year. Credit: ITV Central

Schools across Birmingham are set to be affected by industrial action on Monday 23 September.

Support workers in 35 schools have said they will down tools over disputes over equal pay.

It is thought that as many as 1,500 workers will join the action, including teaching assistants, catering staff and grounds maintenance staff.

There is expected to be a strike rally in Victoria Square in Birmingham City Centre midday on Monday 23 September.

The strike comes as Birmingham City Council bosses have been slammed for delays in settling equal pay claims lodged by women workers at the authority, according to the GMB Union.

Alice Reynolds, GMB Organiser, said: "These workers have been pushed to the brink. Workers across the city are feeling the pinch, unable to pay their bills, rents and mortgages.

"Meanwhile Birmingham City Council continue to drag their heels on paying them the money they're owed. This strike will have a huge impact on local schools; partial or full closures could be on the horizon. We need to see progress on settling our members' claims from council bosses, and soon."

What schools are impacted?

  • Arden Primary School

  • Beeches Junior School

  • Benson Community School

  • Boldmere Infants & Nursery School

  • Bordesley Green East Nursery School

  • Bordesley Green Primary School

  • Chad Vale Primary School

  • Cherry Orchard Primary School

  • Chilcote Primary School

  • Clifton Primary School

  • Colmore Infant & Nursery School

  • Colmore Junior School

  • Elms Farm Primary School

  • Forestdale Primary School

  • George Dixon Primary School

  • Gunter Primary School

  • Harborne Primary School

  • Hodge Hill Girls School

  • Jakeman Nursery School

  • James Watt Primary

  • Kings Heath Primary School

  • Lozells Junior & Infant School

  • Marsh Hill Nursery

  • Minworth J & I School

  • Nelson Mandela School

  • Newtown Nursery School

  • Redhill Primary School

  • St. Benedicts Infants

  • St. James C E Primary School Handsworth

  • Stanville Primary School

  • Wheelers Lane Primary

  • Worlds End Junior School

  • Yardley Primary School

  • Yardley Wood Community Primary School

