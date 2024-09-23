Midlands hit by heavy rain as flood alerts issued

Flood alerts and some flood warnings are in place across the Midlands after heavy rainfall hit the region over the weekend and into Monday, causing flash floods.

The threat of flooding has moved further south and southwest after the Midlands was battered by a 14-hour wall of rain.

Roads are still affected in the wake of the heavy rainfall after a part of a road collapsed and a mudslide hit a road in Staffordshire.

Part of Sherratts Wood Road in Morrilow Heath collapsed after the heavy rainfall. Credit: Staffordshire County Council

Overnight closures which were planned on the A34 Stone Road Stafford for resurfacing works have been pushed back until next Spring because of the wet weather.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain has come into force in the Midlands, alongside flood alerts around many of the region's rivers.

Some areas of the UK were forecasted a month's worth of rain on Monday alone.

David Keatley-Lill, Landlord of the White Horse pub in Quorn near Loughborough said he's left fearing for his business after the pub was already hit by floods over the winter.

He said: "On January the 2nd when the floods came the floodwater stayed for four or five days.

"It looked like a tsunami had gone through the pub.

"Every time it rains you start to worry that something similar might happen."

In several areas, such as Evesham on the River Avon, water levels aren't expected to reach their peak until Tuesday.

Met Office chiefs have stated that the UK can expect continued unsettled weather and potentially more warnings in the coming days.

Local police forces and the Environment Agency have warned drivers to be careful around floodwater.

They say driving through flood water can cause damage to cars and leave motorists stranded, and the bow waves caused by cars can then flood properties.

