West Midlands Mayor Richard Parker says he will create nearly 3,000 new opportunities for young people across the region to tackle youth unemployment. The announcement came during his speech at the Labour Party conference where the mayor outlined his vision for a more prosperous, inclusive future for the West Midlands, emphasising his focus on jobs, skills, and community-building.The new opportunities include apprenticeships, job placements and partnerships with leading businesses such as Severn Trent Water, AtkinsRealis, and the Rigby Group. Those companies have committed to supporting the region’s young people as they enter the workforce.

Richard Parker was elected West Midlands Mayor in May Credit: PA

“This is about more than just creating jobs,” the mayor said. “It’s about delivering meaningful opportunities that will change lives and lay the foundation for long-term success.

"Our region has the youngest population in Europe, and we need to make sure they have the skills and opportunities to succeed.”Youth unemployment in the West Midlands is currently twice the national average, with many young people lacking the skills needed for modern industries. Mayor Parker’s commitment to providing apprenticeships for every young person who wants one is seen as a key step in addressing this challenge.

He highlighted the urgency of tackling youth unemployment, warning that failing to address it now could lead to greater problems in the future. He outlined his approach to shifting focus from policy and process to people and places.“Our young people deserve more, and they deserve better,” the mayor said. “That’s why we’re working closely with local businesses to create real opportunities that will give them the skills and experience they need to build successful careers.”He has pledged to continue working with businesses across the region to expand apprenticeship programs and ensure that every young person in the West Midlands has access to these opportunities.As he marks four months in office, the mayor has laid out an ambitious roadmap to tackle the region’s biggest challenges, from unemployment to housing, while ensuring the West Midlands remains a driver of national prosperity.

