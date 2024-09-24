The parents of 12-year-old Louis Watkiss who died at a toboganning party at the SnowDome in Tamworth, have paid tribute to him on the third anniversary of his death.

Louis from Sutton Coldfield suffered fatal injuries in a collision involving a staff member at the indoor ski slope on September 24 2021.

Louis' parents shared a picture of Louis when he was younger Credit: The Watkiss family

Three years on, his parents Chris and Natalie Watkiss have released fresh pictures of Louis and revealed what it's been like without him in their lives.

In a joint statement they said: "Louis' absence over the past three years has been a horrifying emotional journey....The pain of not being able to see him again is indescribable.

"We hold onto our memories and photos of Louis creating precious moments with his younger brother."

Louis' family released a photo of their son with his younger brother on the 3rd anniversary of his death Credit: The Watkiss family

Mr and Mrs Watkiss also commented on the news that the SnowDome is to be prosecuted by the Health and Safety Executive with a hearing listed for next month.

"We are pleased to hear that after this length of time a prosecution is taking place. We will be interested to see the response of the SnowDome. We will follow the prosecution closely."

They also wanted to share an excerpt of Louis playing The Last Post on his saxophone in the garden on the 75th anniversary of VE day during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Louis was a keen saxophone player and was part of B:Music's Jazzlines Ensemble and the Birmingham Schools' Jazz Ensemble.

In 2022 a memorial concert for Louis took place in the Jennifer Blackwell performance space at Birmingham's Symphony Hall.

And last year the family released a charity single in his memory. The piece of music called 'Louis' Teenage Spirit' was created in collaboration with jazz artists, MCs and DJs.

The record was launched at a jazz concert for family and friends at Edgbaston Cricket Ground where pictures of Louis were shown on the ground's big screen.

