Police update in Stoke-on-Trent baby murder investigation

A man and a woman arrested on suspicion of the murder of a baby boy in Stoke-on-Trent have been released on bail.

Police were called to Sherwin Road in Stanfield just after 9am on August 27 after the death of a baby boy.

A 26-year-old woman and 25-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of murder.

They have both now been bailed under strict conditions.

Staffordshire Police is urging people not to speculate about the case on social media to avoid causing unnecessary upset.

Specialist officers are supporting the baby's family as work continues to establish the circumstances around the baby's death.

Detective Inspector Gina Pope, who is leading the investigation, said: "This is a distressing incident which will have shocked the local community. We are working to establish the circumstances around the baby’s death and specialist officers are supporting the baby's family.“Speculation on social media would be extremely unhelpful and will cause unnecessary distress to those affected by this incident at this already very difficult time.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...