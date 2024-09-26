The Government’s planning reforms are raising alarms in the Midlands, as councils warn that the dramatic increase in housing targets could overwhelm local roads, schools, and infrastructure.

According to analysis by the County Councils Network (CCN), the proposed reforms would require a 56% annual increase in housing outside metropolitan areas, including significant pressures in rural parts of the Midlands.

For councils in the West Midlands, the new targets would mean delivering an extra 155 homes each week— part of an overall increase of more than 64,769 properties annually for areas served by CCN members, which include 47% of England’s population.

The CCN, representing 37 county and unitary authorities, noted that this level of increase is nearly triple the percentage required in urban centres.

A survey of CCN members revealed that while most councils support the idea of nationally set housing targets, 90% believe the current targets are excessive.

The primary concern, cited by 90% of respondents is the lack of infrastructure, such as roads, schools, and healthcare facilities, to support the rapid growth.

Many councils also highlighted a shortage of suitable land for development, with 55% pointing to land availability as a key challenge.

The survey further revealed that 85% of councils feel the current pressure on local roads and services is already "excessive," and 90% indicated that the situation is worsening.

Moreover, 85% expressed doubts about whether the new planning system would be capable of delivering the necessary infrastructure to support the proposed increase in housing.

The Government’s planning reform is part of its broader strategy to stimulate economic growth, with a target of building 1.5 million homes over five years in England and Wales.

However, as of July this year, only a third of councils had a local housing plan in place that was less than five years old, prompting the Government to step in and drive progress where necessary.

While the reforms have been supported by housebuilders, planners, and campaigners such as the National Housing Federation, the CCN expressed concerns that new Government land supply targets could override local plans.

These targets require councils to identify sufficient sites to meet their five-year housing goals, potentially allowing developers to push through projects in unsuitable locations if councils cannot meet these targets.

"Developers can use this situation to gain approval for sites outside of a council's local plan, often in areas without the necessary infrastructure," the CCN warned.

They added that the Government’s approach undermines local democracy by penalising councils for factors outside their control.

Richard Clewer, the CCN’s housing and planning spokesperson, emphasised that councils are not opposed to housing but called the targets "excessive" for rural and county areas.

"We’re looking at building an extra 65,000 homes a year without any commitment to providing essential road networks, school places, or GP surgeries,” Clewer said.

"We already struggle with infrastructure, and this will only make the situation worse."

Clewer also highlighted the differences in development needs between rural areas and cities, noting that county areas often lack the public transport and infrastructure already available in urban centres.

He argued that the Government’s proposal for a five-year land supply would further erode local decision-making and give developers too much power.

In response, the CCN is urging the Government to reintroduce strategic planning that allows councils across larger areas to collaborate on housing and infrastructure needs.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Housing, Communities, and Local Government defended the targets, saying: “We are facing a serious housing crisis, and all parts of the country must contribute to building the homes that Britain needs.

“We will work with councils to ensure the infrastructure is in place as we meet our commitment to delivering 1.5 million homes over the next five years."

In the Midlands, where two-tier county areas split responsibility for housing and infrastructure between district and county councils, the CCN warned that the lack of coordination could exacerbate the challenges of meeting the new housing targets.

