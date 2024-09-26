A seven-week-old baby was exposed to the drug monkey dust before he died, a coroner has found.

The inquest found the family had five different social workers from Stoke-on-Trent City Council in the three months before Ronnie Higginson died.

The council's children's services was rated inadequate at the time.

Medical tests failed to explain how Ronnie died.

A Stoke-on-Trent Safeguarding Partnership spokesperson said: "Following the tragic death of Ronnie Higginson and in accordance with statutory guidance, Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Safeguarding Board undertook a rapid review.

"The lessons from this review have been applied across all agencies to ensure children are protected now and in the future.

"Stoke-on-Trent Safeguarding Partnership remain committed to promoting good quality inter-agency working to protect the wellbeing of children and young people within the city.

"Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Ronnie today.”

Ronnie's parents, Michael Higginson and Kayleigh Clarke, were both convicted for child cruelty.

They failed to take him to hospital in the days before his death despite him being 'noticeably unwell', according to Stoke-on-Trent Police.

Police were called to their home on Derwent Street, Cobridge in November 2019 by West Midland Ambulance service.

Clarke received a 27-month prison sentence and Higginson a 15-month suspended sentence.

A police spokesman said: "Ronnie Higginson’s death was tragic and our thoughts remain with his family and friends."

What is Monkey Dust?

Monkey dust is a synthetic psychoactive drug, chemically similar to amphetamines.

It's a slang term for the substance which is also known as MDPV (methylenedioxypyrovalerone) and is a stimulant that produces a powerful rush of energy and euphoria.

The drug is usually snorted or smoked, and has become popular in certain areas because it's relatively cheap, particularly compared to other illicit drugs.

It first came to prevalence in the UK as a 'legal' alternative to banned drugs, and was sold on the internet as 'not for human consumption' - as plant food for example - to get around the law.

But the UK government banned it, and it is now a Class B Drug, although there are calls for it to be upgraded to Class A.

