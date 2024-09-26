The family of a teenager murdered by two 12-year-olds armed with a machete have said they have been unable to recover after his death.

In a victim impact statement read to the judge due to sentence the killers, both now aged 13, relatives of Shawn Seesahai described the 19-year-old’s killing as tragic, unexpected and senseless, and having been committed “for no reason at all”.

Shawn's family said: "It has left a huge hole in the pit of our stomach, that nothing can fill. We are devastated as a family, totally heartbroken and confused."

But, in their impact statement they made it clear the cost was not only emotional, saying: "No one expects to have to bury their own child.

"We were not prepared for this. In order to repatriate Shawn's body back home from the UK, we had to use all of our savings.

"In order to then fly back to the UK to attend the trial, we had to take out a loan to fund flights and accommodation. The impact on us as a family is devastating."

Mr Seesahai was attacked on Wolverhampton's Stowlawn playing fields in November 2023. His killers are were 12 at the time of the attack and are now 13.

He had hoped to become an engineer and loved basketball, cricket, and music.

A month-long trial was told that Mr Seesahai was shoulder-barged by the smaller of the two defendants, who “often” carried a machete with a 42.5cm-long blade, before being punched, kicked, stamped on and “chopped” at with the weapon.

The victim’s friend told the trial he was forced to run for his life but Mr Seesahai stumbled as he tried to flee from the boys.

His killers are believed to be the youngest defendants convicted of murder in Britain since Robert Thompson and Jon Venables, both then aged 11, were found guilty in 1993 of killing two-year-old James Bulger.

In their statement his family focused on Mr Seesahai's close relationship with his sister:

"Shawn was incredibly close to his younger sister, Shana. Their bond was unbreakable."

"After his passing, there would be days where she would eat little or not eat at all.

"The only thing she did was just lay in bed and cry, cry all day about losing her only brother."

Flowers left at the scene at Stowlawn playing fields in Wolverhampton where Shawn Seesahai died Credit: Matthew Cooper/PA

Today is the first day of a two-day sentencing hearing at Nottingham Crown Court and it was told both defendants – who blamed each other at their trial – still deny being responsible for the murder.

Mrs Justice Tipples, who is due to specify a minimum term and pass mandatory life sentences on Friday, was told there was “little precedent” for the case and the boys are thought to be the country’s youngest knife murderers.

"Everytime I close my eyes all I can think about are what his last moments were and how scared he must have been. It continually breaks my heart."

The family's full statement: "We make this statement in relation to the tragic, unexpected and senseless murder of our beloved son and brother, Shawn.

"Who was tragically taken from us in November last year. We, as a family, are struggling in so many ways since Shawn was taken from us.

"Especially in the horrific way in which he was taken. Losing a child is a parent's worst nightmare.

"To put it all down in a statement on how it has impacted our lives would take more than a day to read.

"It has left a huge hole in the pit of our stomach, that nothing can fill. We are devastated as a family, totally heartbroken and confused.

"We were a very close family. Shawn was incredibly close to his younger sister, Shana. Their bond was unbreakable. Shawn was more than a brother to her. He was her best friend.

"They did everything together when he was home in Anguilla. It is hard to imagine how she will ever come to terms with his death.

"She has always dreamed of being there for Shawns wedding and he being there for hers. The fact he won’t be there for her graduation or wedding hurts her so much.

"Shawns passing affected her so much to the point it has taken a toll on her mental health and affected her academic performance.

"After his passing, there would be days where she would eat little or not eat at all. The only thing she did was just lay in bed and cry, cry all day about losing her only brother.

"Despite their ups and downs, they always made up and pretend as nothing happened, as siblings do. I wonder if she will ever be the same again.

"Mentally, it has been hard for any of us to function normally. None of us have had an unbroken nights sleep since Shawn was taken from us.

"Everytime I close my eyes, all I think about are what his last moments were and how scared he must have been. It continually breaks my heart.

"As well as the emotional and mental anguish we are going through, we have also suffered financially. No one expects to have to bury their own child. We were not prepared for this.

"In order to repatriate Shawn's body back home from the UK, we had to use all of our savings. In order to then fly back to the UK to attend the trial, we had to take out a loan to fund flights and accommodation. The impact on us as a family is devastating.

"It’s hard to believe that we will ever come to terms with what has happened. We will never get to see Shawn get married or have a family of his own. All these things have been taken from us for what appears to be no reason at all.

"Shawn was a very loving child to us. He was very helpful and hardworking. He loved to help out his Dad in construction and loved to help with the household chores. He always aimed to get what he wanted in the future.

"He was a humble person and his personality was unique. He loved to help others and he was always confident. He was very honest and he cared about his family deeply. He was a brave soul.

"He was generous and compassionate. We will always miss him. He will never be replaced by anyone because he is irreplaceable. We will always love Shawn and he was always have a special place in our hearts."

Mrs Justice Tipples ruled following the trial that the defendants cannot be identified by the media because of concerns surrounding their welfare.

During legal submissions on Thursday, the court heard the starting point for the minimum term to be imposed on both boys is set by sentencing guidelines at 13 years.

The court was told the minimum term’s starting point “is not a finishing point” and can be adjusted both upwards or downwards in accordance with aggravating or mitigating factors, which include the defendants’ ages.

Prosecutor Michelle Heeley KC submitted that the case was aggravated by the fact that one of the defendants had admitted he “regularly” carried the machete, and that fact that two offenders had jointly attacked one victim.

One of the boys admitted possession of the knife prior to the trial, while the other was found guilty of the same charge when they were both unanimously convicted of murder on June 10.

Both boys claimed the other had inflicted four wounds with the machete, after a dispute about sitting on a park bench.

Rachel Brand KC, defending the boy who admitted buying and owning the machete, told the court during mitigation: “He lacked, as a child, foresight of the consequences of his actions, and lacked, as a child, the ability to regulate his behaviour in the same way adults do.”

Urging the court to take into account the fact the boy had been “groomed” and exploited by older youths and young men in the wider community, Ms Brand added: “We say the evidence shows that his involvement was with his fists and feet and the co-defendant wielded the machete.

“He knows that he bears the responsibility for taking that machete to the scene.

“All he can do as a child struggling to express himself about what has happened is to say to the Youth Offending Team that he wishes he hadn’t taken the machete out with him.

“He wishes they hadn’t gone to the park. He wishes that this hadn’t happened.”

Paul Lewis KC, defending the other boy, said: “The prospects of rehabilitation in his case, we submit, are excellent.

“He had never been involved in any sort of criminality before. This was a one-off incident that was not premeditated – over in seconds – with admittedly tragic results.”

Sentencing in the case is expected to begin in the case at 11am on Friday.

