Britain’s youngest knife murderers, who were aged 12 when they killed Shawn Seesahai with a machete, have both been sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court.

Two 13-year-old boys found guilty of murdering teenager Shawn in a random and "senseless" machete attack have been sentenced to at least eight years and six months in custody. This includes the time they have spent already in custody.

This means the boys could walk free at 20 years old when released from custody.

The killers, both from Wolverhampton, were convicted in June of murdering the 19-year-old, who was stabbed in the heart and suffered a skull fracture on the city’s Stowlawn playing fields on November 13 last year. They were 12 at the time of the murder.

They are believed to be the youngest defendants convicted of murder in Britain since Robert Thompson and Jon Venables, both aged 11, were found guilty in 1993 of killing two-year-old James Bulger.

However, they will not be named after High Court judge Mrs Justice Tipples rejected a media application in July.

She said the welfare of the youths outweighed the wider public interest and open justice principles.

Both youths were allowed to leave the dock and sit in the back row of the court benches on Friday as High Court judge Mrs Justice Tipples began her sentencing by acknowledging the sentence being passed would be no comfort to the victim’s family.

The judge told the boys: “When you killed Shawn he was 19, starting out in his adult life with everything to live for.

“His parents have lost their son. His sister has lost her brother.

“What you did is horrific and shocking. You did not know Shawn, he was a stranger to you. You both killed Shawn in an attack that lasted less than a minute when he asked you to move (from a bench).

“I am sure you intended to kill him.”

The judge added that she could not be sure which of the boys had inflicted a 23cm-deep wound which almost passed all the way through Mr Seesahai’s body.

Shawn's family said: "It has left a huge hole in the pit of our stomach, that nothing can fill. We are devastated as a family, totally heartbroken and confused."

But, in their impact statement they made it clear the cost was not only emotional, saying: "No one expects to have to bury their own child.

"We were not prepared for this. In order to repatriate Shawn's body back home from the UK, we had to use all of our savings.

"In order to then fly back to the UK to attend the trial, we had to take out a loan to fund flights and accommodation. The impact on us as a family is devastating."

Jonathan Roe, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "As prosecutors, we often deal with harrowing cases, but this case is particularly distressing due to the complete senselessness and devastating consequences of the defendants' actions.

“The defendants at the age of 12 should have been enjoying their childhood rather than arming themselves with a machete and killing an innocent person.

“Shawn Seesahai lost his life in a horrifically cruel way. I hope today’s sentencing serves as a reminder of the dangers of carrying machetes.

“Shawn's family have shown remarkable strength and dignity in the aftermath of such a tragedy and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”

