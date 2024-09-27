Flash flooding across the Midlands as football stadium underwater

Play Brightcove video

Video credit: Sarah Burrows

People across the Midlands have been affected by heavy rain and flooding, with roads closed and train lines completely covered in water.

In Church Stretton in Shropshire, rivers and streams have burst their banks, causing flooding in fields and gardens.

Severe flooding on the tracks at Wellington Station has disrupted train services between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton.

Wellington Station, Telford Credit: Network Rail

Elsewhere, staff from AFC Telford United are calling for volunteers to help after the stadium was flooded last night.

Heavy rain caused parts of the SEAH ground to be submerged. The club asked people come down this morning to help get things dried out.

Earlier areas affected by the amber rain warning, including Leicestershire and the West Midlands, were hit by flash floods as the Met Office said the regions could have 30-40mm of rainfall within three hours.

Rail services between Shrewsbury in Shropshire and Wolverhampton in the West Midlands were cancelled, with disruption expected all morning, after severe flooding at Wellington station and a tree on the line earlier.

Trains between Peterborough in the East Midlands and London King’s Cross were delayed because of flooding.

An amber rain warning issued by the Met Office for areas of the Midlands ended on Friday.

