An investigation has been launched after a cat has been killed after being shot by a suspected pellet gun in Rugeley.

At 3.15pm on Tuesday (24 September), Staffordshire police were contacted by someone on Brereton Road reporting that their cat had been shot at some point on Thursday 19 September.

The pellet did not cause any serious injury and the cat is okay.

Then, at 11pm yesterday (Thursday 26 September), police received a separate report on St Michaels Road that a cat had been shot and died.

The incident is believed to have happened at some point between 6.30pm and 8.30pm on Thursday 19 September, the same day that the other cat was reportedly shot.