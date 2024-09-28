Driver rescued from floodwater after ignoring 'road closed' signs

An elderly woman had to be rescued from a car stuck in flood water in Leicestershire.

It happened on Saturday, September 28.

A spokesman for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called at 1.50pm to Syston Road, near Rothley in Charnwood.

The service said despite there being "road closed" signs at either end of Syston Road, drivers were “ignoring these signs”.

In a statement on its website about the incident, it warned drivers: “Please do not drive along flooded roads, especially if there are signs which state ‘road closed’”.

The spokesperson said that one appliance from Western Station and a water rescue team from Southern station were called to the scene. The woman was not injured, the fire service added.

Flooding in the county has followed days of persistent rain.

A number of flood alerts still remain in place as of Saturday September 28, including for the Lower River Soar, with areas most at risk under this alert named as Sileby, Barrow, Quorn and Cossington in the Charnwood district close to Rothley.

