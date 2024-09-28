Tram strike called off in Nottingham just in time for the city's Goose Fair

The planned strike which was to hit the Nottingham tram system over the next 10 days has been called off.

Tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET) made the announcement just in time for the first Saturday session of Goose Fair.

NET posted on X that "normal tram service will resume from 6am on Saturday 28 September, including services to and from Goose Fair".

It thanked people for their patience.

The Goose Fair opened at 4pm on Friday, September 27, and will close on Sunday, October 6.

The planned industrial action came after members of the GMB trade union rejected a pay deal on Thursday, September 26.

At around 10pm last night though, a statement from NET explained: "Due to strike action being called off, normal service will resume from 6am Saturday 28 September.

"This includes services to and from Goose Fair.

"We would like to thank all our customers for their patience."

GMB Midlands said: "Nottingham’s Goose Fair tram strikes have ended. Workers voted to end ongoing industrial action after negotiations reached an agreement today."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...