Two brothers jailed for supplying crack cocaine and heroin across Birmingham

Two brothers have been jailed for 14 years in total for supplying crack cocaine and heroin across Birmingham.

Hassan Hussain, aged 26, from Dassett Grove, Birmingham and his 22-year-old brother Idris Hussain, from Eaton Road, in Birmingham, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply drugs when they appeared at Birmingham Crown Court.

Hassan also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and a licence and criminal damage to a police vehicle.

He was jailed for eight-and-a-half years and his younger brother was told to serve five-and-a-half years behind bars on September 19.

'The Ace Line'

The two brothers ran the Ace Line selling heroin and crack cocaine to users within the Birmingham East area.

The Ace Line operated by sending out a message to a number of individual contacts in quick succession advertising drugs for sale otherwise known as bulk or broadcast messaging.

West Midlands Police county lines task force conducted an investigation into the drugs line and were able to link the drugs line to the brothers between May and October 2023.

On October 16, officers stopped Hassan Hussain in a vehicle on cloned plates.

He attempted to ram officers and run from the vehicle, but was detained before he could escape.

He was found to be in possession of heroin and crack cocaine.

DC Abbie-Mae Sillitoe, from the Force CID County Lines investigation team, who was in charge of the investigation said: “County Lines drug dealers target the most vulnerable, ruining lives and blighting communities.

"We are pleased the brothers have been taken off our streets and are now serving time behind bars.”

People with information about county lines drug dealing should contact police via Live Chat on their website or by calling 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, which is an anonymous service, on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...