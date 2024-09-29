Person rescued through bedroom window after 'severe' Leicester house fire

A person had to be rescued from a bedroom after a “severe” house fire in Leicester on Saturday, September 28.

A spokeswoman for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said it received a report of a fire in Oakthorpe Avenue in Western Park at 8.55pm.

The blaze in the hallway of the home caused “severe” damage to the ground floor and further “severe smoke and heat damage” to the first floor, the spokeswoman said.

One male was rescued from a bedroom window at the rear of the home by firefighters.

Those at the address were assessed at the scene by East Midlands Ambulance, however nobody was admitted to hospital, the spokeswoman said.

The fire led to road closures in Oakthorpe Avenue and nearby Wyngate Drive, between the junctions of Hinckley Road and Dorchester Road.

Leicestershire Police reported that the roads were reopened at 2.30am today (Sunday, September 29).

Two fire crews were initially called to the scene from Western and Central Stations.

A further two crews were later dispatched to the property from Wigston and Eastern Stations.

