Top five men and women to complete Nottingham's Robin Hood Half Marathon

A man wearing a Derby vest has beaten everyone in Nottingham by finishing the Robin Hood Half Marathon in just one hour and eight minutes.

David Bishop from Draycott took a moment to remember his late grandmother, who also once won the race, as he celebrated his time of 1:08:18.

He was one of thousands of runners taking part in the half-marathon today (Sunday, September 29) which saw gridlock traffic in some spots as participants flocked to Victoria Embankment.

The 33-year-old said: "Yeah, I feel really good. I did this race about three years ago when I was getting back into running and it didn’t go so well, so I wanted to come back.

“My mum and grandma did this race when it was a marathon. It’s nice to come back and win. It was amazing.

"The crowds were so good and then you see all the runners coming back around. I really enjoyed it."

The top five male and female runners are listed below:

Men winners of Robin Hood Half Marathon 2024:

1 - David Bishop - 1:08:18

2 - George Phillips - 1:09:20

3 - Alastair Henry Watson - 1:09:34

4 - Sebastian Segger-Staveley - 1:10:10

5 - Archie Bradbury - 1:10:17

Women winners of Robin Hood Half Marathon 2024:

1 - Olivia Bates - 1:19:22

2 - Amy Lowe - 1:20:21

3 - Molly Uren - 1:23:27

4 - Catherine O'Shea - 1:24:13

5 - Joni Wildman - 1:25:45

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...