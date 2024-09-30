A former firefighter from Derbyshire has been jailed after paying children to send him explicit images online.

Robert Stevenson, 31, used his social media sites to message young girls, offering them money to send naked pictures.

He sent a photo of himself in uniform to one of his victims, claiming to be 19.

One of Stevenson's victims, who is a 15-year-old girl, told Derbyshire Police that he had threatened to post an explicit picture of her online.

He had spoken to the girl through direct messages on Instagram, asking her if she wanted to make one hundred pounds.

They then messaged on Snapchat, with Stevenson telling her he was also 17, after she told him her age.

Stevenson was arrested and his devices were seized.

Police found he had been messaging a number of girls, and had paid them to send him photos and videos of themselves.

They discovered a number of bank transfer payments he had made to several girls.

Stevenson, from Polperro Way, Hucknall, who is originally from Long Eaton, was later charged with a number of offences including:

cause/incite the sexual exploitation of a child aged 13 to 17

cause/incite a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity

and making an indecent photo/pseudo photograph of a child.

He denied the charges but was found guilty after a trial at Derby Crown Court.

Stevenson was sentenced on 27th September.

He was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and was placed on the Sex Offenders' Register.

"His behaviour was appalling and repeated"

Child Sexual Exploitation Supervisor Detective Sergeant Sophie Draycott said:

“This has been a long investigation which revealed Stevenson has been communicating with children in a sexual manner right across the country.

“His behaviour was appalling and repeated so I am pleased that he has now been brought to justice for his crimes and is serving a prison sentence.

“I’d also like to thank all the victims for their bravery and support throughout the case.

“Now that social media is such a massive part of our society, I’d encourage all parents to please be aware of who their children are communicating with online, urge them to make sure they are not sending any images to anyone and let their children know that if they do receive any unwanted or inappropriate messages they should tell an adult.”

