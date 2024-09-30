A pedestrian is being treated in hospital after he was hit by debris from a crash between a police car and a number of other vehicles.

The crash happened at Holyhead Road, near to the junction with Clarence Road in Handsworth in Birmingham around 6:30pm on 29th September.

West Midlands Police have since referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which they say is "standard procedure in such circumstances".

One pedestrian, a man in his 30s was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries but is thought to be in a stable condition.

Another pedestrian, also a man in his 30s received injuries which are not believed to be serious.

Officers say investigations are ongoing. They are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.