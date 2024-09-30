Murder investigation begins after one man dead and another injured in Birmingham
A murder investigation is underway following the death of a man who was found with serious injuries on a street in Birmingham.
West Midlands Police were called to Hunters Road near the junction of Villa Road in Lozells, at just before 12.25am today (30 September).
Officers say a second man who was also found hurt, is in a serious condition in hospital.
Police are reviewing CCTV and carrying out house-to-house enquiries.
A blue forensic tent is in place on the road.
The force is appealing for anyone with information, or with dash-cam or other footage which could help, to contact them.