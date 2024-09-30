A murder investigation is underway following the death of a man who was found with serious injuries on a street in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police were called to Hunters Road near the junction of Villa Road in Lozells, at just before 12.25am today (30 September).

Forensic teams in Lozells Credit: BPM Media

Officers say a second man who was also found hurt, is in a serious condition in hospital.

Police are reviewing CCTV and carrying out house-to-house enquiries.

A blue forensic tent is in place on the road.

The force is appealing for anyone with information, or with dash-cam or other footage which could help, to contact them.