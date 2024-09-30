Police are asking for help to trace two men after two dogs were stolen in Sparkbrook.

The two German Shepherds are thought to be around 14 weeks old.

They were taken from an address on Ladypool Road in Birmingham on the 24th September.

The owner of the pets advertised them for sale online and arranged to meet with the two men at the owner's address.

But they took the puppies and left without paying.

Police are looking to speak to two men who may be involved with the invstigation Credit: West Midlands Police

Police have released a photo of the two men.

In a statement they said, "We want to speak to the two men pictured as part of our investigation."

