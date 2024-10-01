Two boys charged with the murder of a 13-year-old have pleaded not guilty during an appearance before a Crown Court judge.

The youths, who cannot be identified because of their age, are accused of murdering Jahziah Coke, who died in Oldbury, near Birmingham, on August 29.

His alleged killers appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday alongside a man in his 40s, who also cannot be named due to legal reasons.

The juvenile defendants both entered not guilty pleas to a single count of murder, while the adult defendant pleaded not guilty to a charge of assisting an offender between August 29 and September 1.

Remanding all three defendants into custody, Judge Michael Chambers KC told them: "Your cases are adjourned for trial on a date to be fixed in the early new year.

"The next hearing (a pre-trial review) will be on the 16th of December."

The adult defendant was remanded to an unnamed prison, while both boys were remanded to secure youth detention accommodation.

The judge adjourned an application to vary a court order, which prevents the reporting of the address where the murder is alleged to have occurred, until the pre-trial review.

