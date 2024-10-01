A man has been charged with the murder of his elderly mother in Birmingham, police have confirmed.

An investigation was launched after the woman in her 70s was found with "serious" injuries at an address in Clarence Road in Soho at around 1pm on Friday and later died in hospital.

Surjit Kaulam, 38, was arrested on Friday and is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

West Midlands Police said their "sympathies are with her loved ones".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...