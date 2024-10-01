The Ratcliffe Power Station in Nottinghamshire has closed after 57 years of operation.

It was the UK's last coal-fired power station, which generated electricity for more than 500,000 homes over an eight-hour period.

It has a long history, with some controversies - yet it has meant a lot to local communities over the years.

When did it start?

In 1963, the Central Electricity Generating Board asked the government if they could build a power station in the East Midlands.

It was finally built in 1967 after getting approval following many objections.

What does the station's closure mean?

It means the UK will meet the government’s target to end coal generation in 2024.

In 1882, coal supplied more than 95% of energy consumed in the UK.

By 2023, this figure had fallen to just 1%.

Ratcliffe Power Station provided energy for more than 500,000 homes Credit: ITV News Central

Why was the power station so important?

It was one of the biggest power stations in the UK.

It had the capacity to produce 2,000 megawatts of electricity, enough to power all 2 million homes in the East Midlands.

Over its lifetime, it generated enough electricity to make 21 trillion cups of tea.

Why was it so controversial?

Sally Horrocks, the Associate Professor of Contemporary British History at the University of Leicester, said health was a major factor in the decision to close it.

She said: "There were objections to people who use Trent Lock, the amenity value of that. Local landowners worried about the impact on their land."

"Owners of large homes with heritage value were also concerned."

"A lot of health reasons, it was built on a designated green belt, and there was a general feeling the power station was too big and too close to too many people," she adds.

Who does this affect?

The neighbours that live near the power station have shared with ITV News Central their thoughts on its closing.

Mary Weston-Webb, who lives in one of the closest houses to the plant, said: "We just know we're home when we can see the chimneys. It's a great place to live really."

Julie Paillin-Dean, who paddles near the stream, reminisces over the impact it has had on her, saying "I think it's always been a part of my life".

She told ITV News Central: "I've lived on a boat just five metres down the stream. It reminds me that I'm home, it's emotional."

But for others, it's a sigh of relief and has come has a good time.

Richard Morley, whose family lost 300 acres of farmland in the 1960s for the plant to be built, said it's passed its sell-by-date.

He said: "You're coming near to home, but of course you can't forget the loss of the farm at the time, which was really quite serious for our family."

"Let's be fair it's done a terrific job but it's passed its sell-by date."

"We need to move on."

Many people are affected by its closing Credit: ITV Central

How will it change lives?

Employees such as father and son Jon and Arun, have also been affected, and will need to work somewhere else.

Jon said: "I am into my 43rd year, I will be sad to see it go, it has provided a good living for me and my son, and I have met some fantastic people along the way".

Arun said: "It will be sad, I have been here 17 years, a lot of the people are like part of the furniture."

"It will be strange going into decommission with all these people retired, my dad as well, they have been here since day 1 for me".

He even met his future wife there.

And for the UK, this means the end of coal generated energy for good.

