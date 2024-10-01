Robert Jenrick, the MP for Newark, has doubled down on his contentious claim that UK special forces are “killing rather than capturing terrorists,” following criticism from both political rivals and experts in military law.

The Conservative leadership candidate, insisted that his comment was "absolutely correct," citing legal concerns about European laws potentially freeing detained individuals.

Jenrick’s comments, first made in a promotional video for his leadership campaign, have been widely criticised.

He suggested the UK military is forced to take lethal action due to fears that the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) would lead to captured terrorists being released.

When pressed for evidence to back up his claim, Jenrick told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that he could not “elaborate on particular cases,” instead referring to comments made by former Defence Secretary Ben Wallace in a previous interview.

Wallace had stated that due to legal restrictions, Britain is often forced to take lethal action rather than arrest suspects.

Despite growing backlash, Jenrick defended his position, asserting that decision-makers are making choices “they might not ordinarily make,” such as drone strikes, to prevent terrorists from escaping legal repercussions due to European laws.

Jenrick's comments have drawn criticism from fellow Conservative leadership contenders.

Tom Tugendhat MP, a former military officer and prominent candidate, expressed “extreme concern” over Jenrick’s remarks.

Tugendhat accused Jenrick of misunderstanding both military operations and the law of armed conflict.

He warned that such statements could undermine the message that British forces give terrorists the opportunity to surrender.

'If you're asking me did I see evidence of that - no absolutely not as defence secretary,' Grant Shapps tells ITV News Deputy Political Editor Anushka Asthana

James Cleverly MP, another contender for the leadership, echoed the criticism. While not outright dismissing Jenrick's claim, he urged him to provide justification for his statements.

Cleverly emphasised that the British military, renowned for its professionalism, adheres strictly to international law, adding that “the British military do not murder people.”

The controversy has sparked condemnation beyond the Conservative Party.

Former Attorney General Dominic Grieve described Jenrick's promotional video as “astonishing,” while a Labour spokesperson accused him of politicising the work of UK special forces.

Jenrick’s controversial position revolves around his belief that the ECHR is hampering the UK’s ability to secure its borders and fight terrorism effectively.

He argues that legal constraints prevent British forces from arresting suspects in certain countries, instead forcing them into lethal action.

Leadership contender Robert Jenrick speaking at a fringe event during the Conservative Party conference Credit: Jacob King/PA

While former Defence Secretary Wallace has similarly criticised these legal barriers, he has not gone as far as to call for the UK to leave the ECHR—a position Jenrick supports.

This marks a significant shift for Jenrick, who was once considered a moderate within the Conservative Party.

Despite mounting criticism, Jenrick has remained firm in his stance.

He insists that his values remain unchanged, but that his experience in government has led him to conclude that “the British state isn’t working in the interests of the British people.”

He further emphasised that securing borders and public safety remain his top priorities.

The ongoing leadership race will likely see further debate over these contentious claims, as candidates seek to define their visions for the UK’s future security.

