Play Brightcove video

Fans outside the The Witton Arms watching the reveal of the new mural

A mural has been unveiled to honour Aston Villa legend Gary Shaw, who died last month aged 63.

It's outside the Aston Villa supporters' pub 'The Witton Arms' and is the work of the local artist known as 'Disney'.

Shaw played in the Aston Villa team that won the European Cup in 1982 and he was involved in the goal that won them the match.

Forty-two years after his side beat Bayern Munich to lift the European Cup, now the Champions League, Villa are back in Europe's top competition.

On Wednesday 2 October, they will face Bayern Munich for only the second time in their history.

Gary Shaw (left) lifts the European Cup alongside Tony Morley (centre) and Peter Withe (right). Credit: PA

Who was Gary Shaw?

Gary Shaw's name hangs on a banner on the North Stand of Villa park.

'Shaw, Williams prepared to venture down the left. There a good ball played in for tony morley. Oh, it must be! & It is!! Peter Withe!!'

Shaw's name is the first word in one of the greatest sentences in Villa's 150-year history.

He was born in Kingshurst, Birmingham and spent a decade at Villa Park.

He played 213 games for Aston villa and scored 79 goals.

His Villa career was hindered after a knee injury, but he would go on to play for Walsall and Shrewsbury Town.

Despite a storied club career, he never played for England.

Shaw left Aston Villa on a free transfer in 1988.

He played in Denmark, Austria, and Hong Kong and coached Villa's youth team.

He retired from football in 1992 and worked as a statistical analyst.

He never stopped going to games at Villa Park.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know..