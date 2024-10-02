A 17-year-old boy was found to have accidentally drowned after his canoe sank, an inquest has found.

Sonny Clark went canoeing in near-freezing waters on Rudyard Lake on night in February despite warnings from both his parents.

Sonny and some friends took out his dad's canoe despite warnings from his parents.

He had canoed since he was a child and loved being outdoors.

While on the water he stood up in the canoe and it sank.

He and his friends were plunged into water only one degree above freezing point and his friends managed to swim to shore.

Sonny's body was recovered later by an emergency team.

He was pronounced dead after being taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital by paramedics.

Coroner Philip Vollans concluded: "Having heard the evidence I am satisfied on the balance of probabilities that the medical cause of death is one of drowning.

"My short form conclusion is one of accidental death.”

