A woman has died and a man is in hospital after a crash in Warwickshire.

The emergency services were called to Wolvey on Tuesday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent two ambulances, one paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Car.

There was also a doctor from the East Midlands Ambulance Service at the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Services spokeswoman said: "There were two patients. One of whom, a woman who was the driver of one of the cars, was found to be in critical condition.

"Fire service colleagues were already providing basic life support before ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support."

They added: " However, despite best efforts, it sadly became apparent nothing could be done to save her, and she was declared dead at the scene.

" The second patient, a man who was the driver of the second car, was treated for potentially serious injuries and conveyed to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire."

