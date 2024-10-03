Aston Villa fans enjoyed a landmark win against German side Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The British team were making just their second appearance in Europe's top competition since 1983, and overcame the six-time champions of Europe 1-0.

After the game, one fan said they had "waited a lifetime" for the win, while another described it as "amazing - the atmosphere was buzzing. Best game I've been to."

That 1-0 scoreline is a repeat of Villa's famous European Cup final win in 1982 when Peter Withe scored the winner.

This time around it was Jhon Duran who sent Villa Park wild, as he came on as a substitute and found the back of the net in the 79th minute.

The win against Bayern follows their 3-0 triumph over Swiss side BSC Young Boys.

Aston Villa are now one of just seven teams to have won both Champions League games so far, with Liverpool the only other British team to have a 100% win record.

Villa's local forward, Halesowen-born Morgan Rogers reflected on what is likely the biggest night of the 22-year-old's career so far.

He said: "It's quite surreal really, I'll probably sit down with my family after this and probably take it all in but I'm just trying to impress and play well.

"I just love football so I want to play on a stage like this, I want to embrace and enjoy it and I think I did that tonight and when I look back on it I think I'll be really proud of myself.

"Walking out, the feeling, that energy, that buzz the whole crowd had, nothing beats that when you've got forty thousand [fans] behind you and cheering you on - that's what you play football for."

The Villains thought they had taken the lead in the 23rd minute when Pau Torres poked in a loose ball from a free-kick.

Celebrations were cut short when Jacob Ramsey was ruled offside by VAR from the initial set-piece.

Jhon Duran (left) and Lucas Digne celebrate after the full-time whistle. Credit: PA

In the 79th minute Villa scored again - with no intervention from the officials this time.

Torres' long ball found Duran, and the Colombian was able to shoot into an empty net with Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer out of position.

Late in the second-half, Emiliano Martinez saved a stunning last-second attempt from Harry Kane's header to protect Villa's lead.

After the match, Kane told Dan Salisbury-Jones his side played well but the atmosphere at Villa Park didn't make life easy.

He said: "We knew it would be a big night, we knew the atmosphere would be extremely loud and we knew how excited their fans would be to be in the champions league here on their home ground.

"We knew it would be tough after they scored, obviously the atmosphere erupted and credit to them, they're a good side and they came up against a good team in us and they managed to get a result so fair play to them."

Aston Villa will travel to Bologna later this month where they will hope to continue their fine form in Europe.

