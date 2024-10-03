Ben, the white tiger, has died from age-related health issues.

He was about to turn 20 years old at West Midlands Safari Park.

In a statement, the park said "Ben has been a long-time favourite with guests and staff at West Midlands Safari Park and he will be sorely missed."

The attraction in Bewdley, Worcestershire, announced the death of Ben on social media.

They asked visitors to share their photos of him, who had been a long-standing member of the park.

In 2022, a malignant melanoma was found on his right eyelid, which meant that this, along with his eye, were removed.

The park said of late, they had noticed he had slowed down, and age-related health issues had finally caught up with him.

Head of Carnivores, Kasha Carter, said, "He was reared by his mum Tikva, in a litter of four, born on 4th October 2004.

"We knew him to be a playful and feisty character who enjoyed chasing the Park vehicles, knowing that food was on its way!

"In later years, he loved his creature comforts of a thick straw bed and his heat lamp.

"He is survived by his brother Buster, from a later litter, who can still be seen by guests on our Safari Drive.

"For anyone who has lost an animal they love, they appreciate this is a difficult time and we are touched by the support of our guests and their memories of him."