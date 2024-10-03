A former PhD student has been jailed in a "landmark" case after becoming the first person to be convicted of conspiracy to commit female genital mutilation (FGM) in England and Wales.

Emad Kaky, 47, was living in Nottingham when he arranged for a young girl to travel from the UK to Iraq where he had organised for her to be subjected to FGM and forced into an arranged marriage.

A witness uncovered Kaky's plans before the procedure never took place and arranged for the child to get back to the UK.

Kaky, who now lives in Swansea, was found guilty of the offence has sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison at Nottingham Crown Court.

He was also found guilty of one count of forced marriage.

When challenged in court, Kaky said forced marriage and FGM were "normal".

Janine McKinney, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS East Midlands, said: "Today, Emad Kaky has faced the consequences of his actions in trying to get a young, innocent girl subjected to female genital mutilation and to be forced into a marriage not of her choosing.

“Had he succeeded in his plans, this child would have suffered unimaginable physical and mental harm.

“During the trial, we presented evidence that the defendant considered this behaviour to be normal.

"The law is clear that there is no place for this unacceptable practice in society, and the Crown Prosecution Service, police, and other law enforcement agencies will work together to bring perpetrators to justice.

“This has been a landmark prosecution, not just because it is the first conviction of its kind, but for the message it sends to people who may be vulnerable to this horrific form of abuse.

"Where there is evidence that people have plotted to commit these offences, they face prosecution, whether or not they succeed.”

This is the third FMG-related conviction in British history.

What is FGM?

FGM, or female genital mutilation, is a practice where external female genitalia is removed or damaged for non-medical reasons. It has been illegal in the UK since 1985.

There are four different types of FGM, ranging from the removal of the clitoris (Type 1) to the creation of a seal to narrow the vaginal opening (Type 3). All other harmful procedures to the genitals are classed as Type 4.

All forms of FMG are dangerous and can lead to life-changing injuries or even death.

According to UNICEF data, over 230 million girls and women currently living have undergone FGM in the 30 countries where it is commonly practised.

144 million in Africa, 80 million in Asia and 6 million in the Middle East.

Help and support

Anyone who has suffered from FGM can get help, support and advice from health professionals in the NHS, as well as from the National FGM centre.

The Dahlia Project also offers support to women who had survived FGM and work to empower communities through education to reject FGM and to raise awareness with professionals about FGM and safeguarding.

If you have concerns about the welfare of any young person, or you have information about FGM-related offending, you can call police on 101 or the NSPCC FGM Helpline on 0800 028 3550.

Anonymity starts as soon as an allegation of FGM is made to police, which ensures victims and survivors are protected whatever the outcome is of the investigation or prosecution.

If you know someone who you believe to be at immediate risk, call 999 immediately.

