A search and rescue operation is underway in the River Soar in Leicester as police believe a woman may have entered the water.

Officers were alerted in the early hours of this morning by people who say they saw the woman climbing over the gantry of the Gimson Bridge on Upperton Road. The woman then ran off and was last sighted at Swan Bridge. Police are now appealing for information.

The woman is described as white, with dark hair in a ponytail, aged between 30 and 40 years old. She was wearing a black hooded puffer jacket, dark blue ripped jeans and had a piercing to her upper lip or her nose.

She spoke in broken English, in what is thought to be a Polish accent.

DI Lorna Granville from West Midlands Police said: "We’re very keen to speak to anyone who many recognise the woman from this description, and anyone who can give any insight into her movements.

"If you are the woman herself, please contact us urgently . We are very concerned for the woman’s welfare and any information you may have might be helpful."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know..