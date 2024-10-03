A canal in Walsall has reopened after a toxic chemical spill left sections of it closed for over a month.

Walsall Council had to declare a major incident after sodium cyanide leaked into a stretch of the canal between Bentley Mill Way and Rollingmill street.

Sodium Cyanide is a dangerous chemical that can cause headaches, nausea, dizziness, confusion, changes in heart rate and loss of consciousness, according to the agency.

A metal finishing company Anochrome Ltd admitted responsibility for the spill. The Environment Agency are investigating them.

Days after the spill 90kgs of dead fish had to be removed from the canal, after they were killed by the spill.

The council said they are still regularly testing the water.

The Canal & River Trust have so far raised £23,000 to carry out an ecological recovery which they say could take years.

Councillor Garry Perry, Leader of Walsall Council, said: “It’s a relief that we’re now in a position to announce the re-opening of the last kilometre of canal towpath.

“I’d like to thank residents for their patience and understanding throughout this time.

"Now the pollution levels in the water have reduced over the last few weeks, attention moves to focus on efforts to recover the canal and its wildlife.

“It is, however, vitally important for everyone to follow the guidance issued, namely keeping out of the water and avoiding activities such as fishing.”

Stuart Gamble, Area Incident Team Senior Advisor from the Environment Agency, said: “We are continuing our sediment and water sampling of the canal and then carrying out tests.

"Moving forward, a full plan to remedy the damage that has been done is being finalised and we are looking at the next steps.”

