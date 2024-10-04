A former firefighter has been jailed for sending pictures of a car accident victim to his friends on WhatsApp.

Cameron Hancel was the first responder to a fatal car accident in Himley, Staffordshire on 13 March 2023.

The 34-year-old took photos of Kevin Dougherty while he was lying dead in the road, the court heard.

He sent the images via WhatsApp alongside an "offensive and mocking commentary" in the aftermath of a two-car crash.

Kevin Dougherty was an electrical; he was 38 and described as "much loved and respected by his family".

At first, Hancel denied sending the photos but later admitted to misconduct in public office.

He was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday 4 October for 20 months

Passing sentence, Judge Michael Chambers KC told Hancel: “Members of the public expect to be able to place their trust in members of the emergency services.”

The judge said Hancel had taken photographs of 38-year-old electrician Kevin Doughty lying dead in the road and had then “deliberately spoke of the deceased in derogatory and offensive terms” in social media exchanges with several contacts.

“Your conduct was truly appalling and inexplicable,” the judge told the father-of-two, who has worked in construction since being dismissed from the fire service after his arrest in July last year.

The judge told Hancel: “He (Mr Doughty) was clearly much-loved and respected by his family and his many friends.

“The court heard victim impact statements from (the father and uncle of Mr Doughty). They speak in terms about how this caused them to be additionally upset and devastated.

“They found it even harder to come to terms with what had happened.”

The judge said the messages written by Hancel – featuring laughing and smiling face emojis – appeared to show he was “amused” at what had happened.

Wolverhampton Crown Court

The court was told one of Hancel’s social media contacts warned him against sharing such images but he responded: “I do what the f*** I want to do – no one tells me shit.”

Georgina Davies, of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), said: “Cameron Hancel’s actions were a clear betrayal of the trust placed in him as a public servant.

“Despite initially denying the allegations, the overwhelming evidence presented by the prosecution led him to accept that his conduct was not only unprofessional but criminal.

"As a firefighter, he was employed to protect the public, not to exploit the tragic loss of life.

"Hancel’s behaviour has caused further anguish to the deceased’s family who are still mourning their unimaginable loss and I hope that today’s proceedings provide some measure of justice and closure during this difficult time.”

West Midlands Fire Service dismissed Hancel in August 2023 after being made aware of the incident.

In a statement at the time, a spokesman said: “There is no place in our service for people who undertake such actions.

“His conduct compounded the grief of the victim’s family and loved ones, and they remain in our thoughts.”

