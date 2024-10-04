At 3:13 am last night, a car crashed into five men on Livery Street, Birmingham.

One man was seriously injured, and the other four were "potentially" seriously injured.

West Midlands Ambulance Service took four ambulances, two paramedics, a trauma doctor and a critical care paramedic to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman says: “On arrival, crews found five patients.

“The first patient, a male pedestrian, was treated by ambulance crews for multiple serious injuries.

“He was taken to a Major Trauma Centre for further treatment, with MERIT travelling on board to continue care en route.

“Four other men, also pedestrians, were all treated by medics for potentially serious injuries and conveyed to hospital for further treatment.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...