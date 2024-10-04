Popular Youtubers The Sidemen open new store in Birmingham

Popular Youtubers The Sidemen drew crowds to the opening of their new store in the Bullring shopping centre in Birmingham.

The YouTubers, including new Britain's Got Talent judge KSI, were joined by the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles at their new Clothing store.

The fashion outlet is now open in the lower mall of the shopping centre, between Footasylum and JD Sports.

The Sidemen have almost 22 million followers and six and a half billion views on their YouTube.

They close to publicise it very close to the event to avoid overcrowding.

All seven members of the group Olajide Olatunji (KSI), Simon Minter (Miniminter), Ethan Payne (Behzinga), Harry Lewis (W2S), Joshua Bradley (Zerkaa), Tobit Brown (TBJZL), and Vikram Barn (Vikkstar) were present at the event.

