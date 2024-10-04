Solihull Moors has cancelled their women's football team's match this weekend after their management and coaching staff resigned.

The confirmation from Solihull Moors Foundation comes a day after the women's team coaching staff put out a statement resigning.

The women's team said they 'endured conditions that no team, at any level should be expected to tolerate'.

They claimed the club provided 'ill-fitting kits', no 'transportation for games hours away' and 'no guaranteed pitch to play midweek fixtures'.

The players claim the club tried to charge them £2,600 to use their mens pitch for an upcoming match.

In a previous statement the coaching staff criticised the club for not treating the team with the 'respect they deserve'.

The coaching staff said the club failed to find a pitch in time for a recent cup game, which forced the team to forfeit the competition and face a points deduction and a substantial fine.

They ended the statement saying: "It's 2024 and we are still hitting the same barriers the women's game did over 20 years ago!"

In a statement after the resignation the Solihull Moors Foundation said: "We thank them for their hard work and wish them well for the future and the search is already underway for a new backroom team to work with the players and develop both a successful first team and a thriving women and girls pathway that allows female players in our community to grow and progress.

"We have spoken to the players and they are aware of the help that the Foundation will give them and the continued support of the entire football club.

"Unfortunately, the departure at short notice of the management team means that this weekend’s first team game against Loughborough has been cancelled.

"We will now work hard to recruit and put in place a Management structure and coaching team that allows the team to move forward in a positive environment."

