Man arrested after car drives into five men in Birmingham city centre

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after five people were hospitalised following a hit-and-run in Birmingham city centre

Emergency services were called to Livery Street at around 3am on Friday (October 4th).

A number of people were injured when a car was driven at a group outside The Tunnel nightclub.

The car was then driven away from the scene. It’s believed six people were injured during the incident all together, and five were taken to hospital.

Two of the injured remain in hospital, but their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

One of them is under arrest on suspicion of affray.

A 22-year-old was arrested at a property in the city just before 9am today (October 5th) and was taken into custody for questioning.

West Midlands Police, Det Ch Insp Dave Sproson said: “We’re working hard to understand exactly what happened and why.

“At this stage, we believe this to have been an isolated and deliberate attack linked to an earlier incident inside the nightclub.

“The investigation continues to make good progress, but we’d still appeal for anyone with information or mobile phone images to get in touch via our dedicated website.”