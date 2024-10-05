A man who risked the lives of families in a high-rise tower block in Nottingham after setting fire to it has been jailed.

45-year-old Richard Blunt had started the blaze in Southchurch Court in Clifton on March 30th.

Emergency services were called to the 16th floor of the 20-storey building, following reports a smoke alarm had been activated.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service crews arrived on scene within minutes and quickly formulated a plan, with smoke billowing from the front door of the two-bedroom flat.

Almost every room was thick with toxic smoke, with zero visibility, as crew members entered.

They used a thermal imaging camera to locate the scene of the fire and used hose reel jets to put it out before searching the rest of the property and checking the welfare of residents.

A positive pressure fan was used to clear the smoke.

An investigation found he'd attempted to set a sofa alight with a can of lighter fluid.

As well as a pile of clothes and boxes in the hallway. Roads had to be closed around the area but no evacuation was needed after crew members established the fire was isolated to the flat.

Following inquiries into the fire, police stopped and arrested Blunt nearby around 40 minutes later.

Blunt, who was also in possession of a quantity of cannabis, was questioned and subsequently charged.

He pleaded guilty to arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered and possession of cannabis.

He was sentenced to three years in prison when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday (4 October).

He had previously been fined £80 for possession of cannabis when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on 1 April.

In mitigation, the court heard that Blunt had mental health difficulties at the time of the offence, aggravated by alcohol use.

It was also accepted that Blunt had shown remorse and taken steps to address his alcohol addiction.