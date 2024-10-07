Play Brightcove video

'I'm on top of the world', says stroke patient Donna Beauwise as she's moved into her new room

The first patients are being treated at the new Midland Metropolitan University Hospital in Sandwell.

After opening on Sunday 6 October, more than 170 patients have already been transferred safely from Sandwell General Hospital, and hundreds more will follow from Birmingham's City Hospital next month.

Among the 175 patients who have already been moved to the hospital is Donna Beauwise.

Telling ITV News Central about her experience of the hospital so far, she said: "Oh, I'm so happy on top of the world, amazing. It's truly amazing.

"It's priceless they have got it finished and built ready for people like me to come in there."

'Amazing' - patients react to the new facilities at the super hospital

Play Brightcove video

For Anaya Khan and her mum Safina Begum the super hospital has been well worth the wait.

Anaya suffers with asthma and was brought into the hospital because she was having trouble breathing.

She became one of the first people to be treated in the dedicated children's section of the emergency department.

They said everyone in the hospital was "really friendly" and that they were excited to see it finally open.

"I never thought it would ever be finished but to come in this morning, it looks really good", one patient said.

Staff said the opening of the hospital is a milestone they are glad to have reached.

"We've seen it from scratch to now a big massive hospital. It's definitely the dream", one said.

The Midland Metropolitan University Hospital took eight years to build and cost more than £900 million.

The hospital will have over 4,500 staff, mostly from Sandwell and the surrounding area.

It has over 4,000 rooms across 11 floors in an area about the size of 22 football pitches.

Facilities at Midland Metropolitan University Hospital

A purpose-built A&E (Emergency Department) with imaging and diagnostic services

A dedicated children’s A&E (Emergency Department) and assessment unit

Separate adult and children’s wards with 50 percent of beds being within single ensuite rooms

Operating theatres for both emergency, major planned surgery and maternity

A midwife-led birthing unit next to a delivery suite, two maternity wards and antenatal services

A neonatal unit

Same day emergency care for adults

Sickle cell and thalassaemia centre

More than 700 beds & 11 operating theatres

A Winter Garden and outdoor spaces designed to help patients stay active

Greggs, Marks & Spencer as well as an Amazon Market Express

The Winter Garden on level 5 will host the restaurant

