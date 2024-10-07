A man has pleaded not guilty to owning a dog dangerously out of control after a 52-year-old died in a dog attack in Staffordshire.

Ian Price died in hospital after being seriously injured in Main Street, Stonnall at about 3.15pm on 14 September.

James Trimble-Pettit, 31, appeared at Stafford Crown Court on Monday 7 October charged with two counts of being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control where death is caused.

He spoke only to confirm his name and to plead not guilty to both counts.

A previous court hearing was told the two dogs involved were a champagne-coloured female XL bully called Via and a white XL bully male named Ares.

One of the dogs died after being restrained and the other died after being injected by a vet, a court heard previously.

Trimble-Pettit, of Tye Road in Fradley, Lichfield, was told his trial will take place on 13 October 2025.

