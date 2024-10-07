A teenager has been taken to hospital after a stabbing outside a KFC restaurant in Nottingham.

The incident is believed to have taken place in the car park of the restaurant off Hucknall Lane at around 2.55pm on Sunday 6 October.

A large police cordon is in place around the car park while officers carry out investigations.

The 17-year-old who was injured is being treated at Queen's Medical Centre. Nottinghamshire Police says his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

Detective Inspector Kayne Rukas, who is leading the investigation, said: "As you would expect, we are treating this incident extremely seriously. There will be a large police presence in the area as we determine what has happened and seek to find those responsible.

"We are calling for anyone who saw what happened, has any dashcam footage of the incident or has any information to please come forward."

