ITV News Central Reporter Ravneet Nandra went along to find out exactly how the robots work.

Robots and humans are to work side-by-side at the new Midland Metropolitan Hospital with the aim of allowing more staff-patient time.

Automated guided vehicles, or AGVs, will be used to carry heavy loads quickly from the hospital warehouse to the ward hubs on each floor.

It is hoped this will free up the healthcare workers to spend more time with patients.

The AGVs, or robots, can carry pharmaceuticals, linen, clinical and domestic waste, mail and theatre equipment.

AGVs will be used to carry heavy loads quickly from the hospital warehouse to the ward hubs on each floor. Credit: ITV Central

How do the robots work?

A member of staff requests a robot and tells it where to pick up and drop off the goods.

Once one is activated, it knows exactly where to pick up the items and where to take them.

They can move quickly along the corridors, but can stop for safety when it detects nearby objects or staff.

12 AGVs

100 porters

There are sensors along the corridor walls which help the robots send signals, like command a lift.It can take itself up and down floors, but only work on floors where there are no patients.

But all of this heavy lifting was once done by people - the porters.

It can take itself up and down floors, but only work on floors where there are no patients. Credit: ITV Central

Zaheer Iqbal, Portering Manager at Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, said the robots will not be replacing the important role of porters in the hospital.

"The workload that the robots take away from the porters will benefit the communities and patients to support staff more, and not take away the role.

"Porters are hugely essential in our trust and will continue to be so forever.

"Porters do a valuable job, not just in moving our patients around to get them to appointments and areas, different departments but also, they support with the general visitors that come in with directions.

"So porters will always have that role."

