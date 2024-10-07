Three people are in hospital after a car crash which followed a police pursuit in Leicester.

It happened in the Belgrave area at around 3am on 7 October when a car being chased by police crashed into another car.

Leicestershire Police says the pursuit followed reports of vehicles in the area being broken into.

Officers were on Melton Road chasing a Seat Exeo which failed to stop, and then hit a Hyundai.

A number of nearby roads are closed following the crash. Credit: Pictures from Leicester Media Online

Two people from the Seat and the driver of the Hyundai are all now being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Road closures are in place at the following junctions, while investigations take place:

Melton Road to Troon Way

Gipsy Lane to Catherine Street

Checketts Road to Loughborough Road

Rushey Mead area

